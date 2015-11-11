"The question was always how do I be authentic to myself," says Anula Maiberg of her Pilates photo project

Meet the Pilates Instructor Who Used Negative Comments About Her Body as Inspiration to Make Beautiful Art

As a Pilates instructor and a self-proclaimed “chubby lady,” Anula Maiberg gets mixed reactions when students walk into her East Village, New York studio.

“Sometimes they come in and when we’re getting ready for class, students kind of have this look on their face like they’re waiting for the teacher to arrive,” the co-owner of Sixth Street Pilates tells PEOPLE.

Others are even hesitant to take her class.

“The respect isn’t always there because they’re like, ‘If I take this person’s class am I going to look like her?’ or, ‘Does she even do Pilates?'” she says. “I get this a lot. I think it comes from a sheer place of confusion that a fitness instructor could potentially look average or below average.”

In response to these judgments, Maiberg, 32, was inspired to participate in a photo project that highlights her body. As a part of Benjamin Degenhardt’s March Matness campaign, the New Yorker posted a photo of herself every day in one of the 34 original Pilates poses.

“I didn’t really think like, ‘Oh, I’m going to be this revolutionary Pilates instructor that doesn’t look like a Pilates instructor,'” she says. “It was more like, hey, I want to take pictures of myself and participate in my friend’s project but not compete with the long, lean ballerina-type ladies.”

“The question was always how do I be authentic to myself,” she adds. So for the first set of photos done in March 2014, Maiberg decided to photograph herself doing the exercises each day in a different vintage dress she had collected.

“It felt very autobiographical,” she says.

For the second series, the fitness guru – who sticks to a vegan diet and practices Pilates almost every day – went a bit more practical (but still not quite traditional) by wearing a different pair of patterned leggings each day. The idea behind the set of photos shared in March 2015 was to show how Maiberg truly looked when she worked out.

“We’re not photo-shopping these. We’re not going to get rid of the sweat beads or the stray hairs or the unflattering angles because that’s actually what I look like,” she says. “When I fold over, my belly is there.”

At first Maiberg was afraid of what her followers might say but instead she was overwhelmed by the positive response.

“It happened to just speak to people with different size bodies, like tiny ladies and incredibly tall ladies and fat ladies and thin ladies,” she says. “They were like, ‘This is what I look like when I bend over. This is what I look like when I do this exercise.'”