Pierce Brosnan Leans on Family After Daughter's Death

Shortly after the death of his 41-year-old daughter Charlotte on June 28, Pierce Brosnan reached out to a longtime friend with a heartfelt e-mail.

“Just to either side sits sorrow and grief,” the actor wrote to photographer Nancy Ellison. “However, my head is unbowed and my spirit is Irish strong. I have faith that from it all will come a beauty.”

Close to Brosnan for more than 30 years, Ellison was moved by his note but not surprised by such strength in the midst of great sorrow.

“His grief makes him a poet,” she says of the Irish-born star, who signs all of his e-mails, “Love and only love, Pierce.”

“I forget that about him because he doesn’t live in grief. But now and then, grief hits him again, and this rushing poetry comes out of him. This heart bursts open that feels pain but somehow looks for beauty at the same time.”

The Entertainment Industry Foundation has launched a fund in Charlotte’s name to support organizations providing services to ovarian cancer patients and research benefiting women with a genetic predisposition to the disease.

