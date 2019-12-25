Hilary Duff, Mariah Carey, Kardashians and More: Here's How Stars Are Celebrating Christmas

The Royal Family
Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their Christmas Day debut when they accompanied their mom and dad, Kate Middleton and Prince William, for the annual Christmas Day walk to church services in the English countryside.
The Kardashian-Jenners
The Kardashian-Jenner crew threw a Christmas Eve party of epic proportions and paused for a sisterly selfie.
Kylie & Stormi
Mother-daughter Christmas looks were the name of the game for this adorable pair.
Kylie & Her Pals
Jenner and her friends are definitely trying to make Santa’s nice list this year.
The Beckhams
David Beckham posed with his sons, Romeo, Cruz and Brooklyn for a festive photo.
“Happy Christmas! Kisses from the Beckham boys!! Xxx we love u xxxx,” his wife, Victoria Beckham, captioned the shot.
The Cyruses
Miley Cyrus wished everyone “Happy Holidays from America’s most dysfunctional family 🎄!”
Jennifer Lopez
“Baby, it’s warm outside ❤️ #ChristmasInMiami #ChristmasEveSleigh,” Lopez captioned this photo of her in red, taken by her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.
The Giudices
Joe Giudice brought Christmas to Italy when his daughters visited him on the Amalfi Coast.
Adele
The singer struck a pose with Santa her Christmas party.
Courteney Cox & Laura Dern
Cox and Dern spent their 14th consecutive Christmas Eve morning together.
Jennifer Aniston
Aniston hung out with pals (including Laura Dern and Rita Wilson) at a Christmas party.
Christie Brinkley's Family
Brinkley’s family celebrated in Turks & Caicos!
Hilary Duff
Newlywed Duff hilariously captured the struggle of all moms on Christmas Eve.
Mariah Carey
The Queen of Christmas played in the snow with her kids, Monroe and Moroccan.
Demi Moore
Demi Moore got ready for Christmas Eve dinner.
Demi Moore
And then danced around in a Grinch onesie with her daughters.
Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka's Family
The Harris-Burtka family wished everyone a happy holidays and showed off their puppy, Spike.
Fergie & Axl
Fergie and her son, Axl, posed for a photo in their Christmas best.
Christina Anstead
Christina Anstead and her kids waited up for Santa Claus.