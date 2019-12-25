Hilary Duff, Mariah Carey, Kardashians and More: Here's How Stars Are Celebrating Christmas

From Christmas parties to hanging out with Santa, everyone's in the Christmas spirit!
By Andrea Wurzburger
December 25, 2019 12:13 PM

The Royal Family 

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty

Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their Christmas Day debut when they accompanied their mom and dad, Kate Middleton and Prince William, for the annual Christmas Day walk to church services in the English countryside. 

The Kardashian-Jenners

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The Kardashian-Jenner crew threw a Christmas Eve party of epic proportions and paused for a sisterly selfie. 

Kylie & Stormi 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Mother-daughter Christmas looks were the name of the game for this adorable pair. 

Kylie & Her Pals 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner and her friends are definitely trying to make Santa’s nice list this year. 

The Beckhams 

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

David Beckham posed with his sons, Romeo, Cruz and Brooklyn for a festive photo.

“Happy Christmas! Kisses from the Beckham boys!! Xxx we love u xxxx,” his wife, Victoria Beckham, captioned the shot

The Cyruses 

Ashtin Paige

Miley Cyrus wished everyone “Happy Holidays from America’s most dysfunctional family 🎄!” 

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

“Baby, it’s warm outside ❤️ #ChristmasInMiami #ChristmasEveSleigh,” Lopez captioned this photo of her in red, taken by her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. 

The Giudices 

Gia Giudice/Instagram

Joe Giudice brought Christmas to Italy when his daughters visited him on the Amalfi Coast

Adele 

ADELE/INSTAGRAM

The singer struck a pose with Santa her Christmas party.

Courteney Cox & Laura Dern

Courteney Cox/Instagram

Cox and Dern spent their 14th consecutive Christmas Eve morning together. 

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Aniston hung out with pals (including Laura Dern and Rita Wilson) at a Christmas party. 

Christie Brinkley's Family

Christie Brinkley/Instagram

Brinkley’s family celebrated in Turks & Caicos

Hilary Duff 

Hilary Duff/Instagram

Newlywed Duff hilariously captured the struggle of all moms on Christmas Eve. 

Mariah Carey 

Mariah Carey/Instagram

The Queen of Christmas played in the snow with her kids, Monroe and Moroccan. 

Demi Moore

Demi Moore/Instagram

Demi Moore got ready for Christmas Eve dinner

Demi Moore

Rumer Willis/Instagram

And then danced around in a Grinch onesie with her daughters. 

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka's Family

Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram

The Harris-Burtka family wished everyone a happy holidays and showed off their puppy, Spike

Fergie & Axl

Fergie/Instagram

Fergie and her son, Axl, posed for a photo in their Christmas best. 

Christina Anstead

Christina Anstead/Instagram

Christina Anstead and her kids waited up for Santa Claus. 

