Star Tracks: Thursday, February 23, 2012
BLAZER BEAUTY
Following a controversial collaboration with ex Chris Brown, Rihanna readies for a night out Wednesday in London.
GLAMOUR GIRL
Eva Longoria glows in a sheer ensemble Wednesday while leaving an Oscar bash at her L.A. restaurant Beso on Wednesday.
TRUE COLORS
After connecting with a fan, Katy Perry shows she's got a serious case of the blues while debuting her new eyelashes collection for Eylure Wednesday in Glendale, Calif.
KEEPING IT CASUAL
Days before the Academy Awards, Oscar nominee George Clooney makes some moves Wednesday in Studio City, Calif.
FANTASTIC FOUR
Colin Firth and wife Livia mingle with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski while hosting a Ermenegildo Zegna and Vanity Fair benefit dinner – in support of Oxfam America and Livia's eco-friendly initiative the Green Carpet Challenge – at L.A.'s Chateau Marmont on Wednesday.
SUITS HIM FINE
Former Friday Night Lights hunk Taylor Kitsch makes a swoon-worthy appearance at the L.A. premiere of his upcoming action-adventure, John Carter, which opens March 9.
WEDDED BLISS
Newlywed – and PEOPLE cover girl! – Elizabeth Smart keeps a loving hold on new husband Matthew Gilmour during a sun-filled stroll Wednesday in Hawaii, where they tied the knot on Feb. 18.
HAPPY DAYS
RampB crooner Robin Thicke, who was arrested last week for marijuana possession, makes an upbeat arrival Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport.
CAPE TOWN
It's lunch time! Evan Rachel Wood has a bite on the run during a break in filming her romantic comedy, A Case of You, Wednesday in Brooklyn, N.Y.
SUITABLY CUTE
Paul Rudd flashes a wave and a smile at fans Wednesday after a taping of The Late Show with David Letterman in New York City, where the actor discussed his upcoming comedy Wanderlust, costarring Jennifer Aniston and her beau Justin Theroux.
A POSITIVE OUTLOOK
Lindsay Lohan arrives with mom Dina to a Los Angeles County courthouse Wednesday, where the actress received positive feedback at her progress hearing. "You seem to be getting your life back on track," the judge told Lohan, who will be hosting SNL on March 3.
PRINCESS TREATMENT
With baby No. 2 on the way, How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan enjoys a Wednesday afternoon stroll with hubby Alexis Denisof and their little princess Satyana, 2, in Santa Monica, Calif.
A G'DAY TO YOU
Jason Priestley and wife Naomi travel Down Under to promote his new FX series, Call Me Fitz, Thursday in Sydney, Australia.
SAY OM
Now that he's spending time with his new yoga gal pal, Russell Brand has plenty to smile about as he steps out in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
PILLOW TALK
While husband Josh Duhamel has been hanging with guy pals like Liam Hemsworth, a solo Fergie makes a low-key arrival at LAX on Wednesday.