Jay- Z & Beyoncé: A Musical Match
BABY MAKES THREE
At the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in August, Beyoncé, 29, poses for photos with her hands cradling her belly, teasing, "I have a surprise!" After her bump-tastic announcement, the mom-to-be hits the VMAs stage, telling the audience (which includes expectant dad Jay-Z), "Tonight I want you to feel the love that's growing inside of me!"
HE PUT A (HUGE) RING ON IT
"What Jay and I have is real. It's not about interviews or getting the right photo op," then-newlywed Beyoncé said in 2008. "It's real." So real that Jay-Z put a $5 million, 18-carat, flawless diamond ring on this not-so-single lady's finger in time for their April 2008 nuptials.
SIDE PROJECTS
She's got a best-selling perfume. He's got his own brand of vodka, Armadale. And they both have clothing lines! Hers, House of Deréon, is a labor of love with her mother Tina, while Jay-Z's Rocawear boasts annual sales of more than $300 million.
POWER PLAY
This couple works hard, but also knows how to play hard! In the last year alone, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have taken vacations in St. Barts, Croatia, Paris and Miami, where they snuggled on a yacht in 2010.
IT'S A TEAM EFFORT
Besides yachting in exotic locales, the money-making musicians can often be found courtside at New Jersey Nets games – where Jay-Z has a vested interest as co-owner of the NBA team. B recently applauded her man at the groundbreaking ceremony for the team's new sports and entertainment arena, The Barclays Center, in Brooklyn.
TAKING THE CALL
In September 2009, the couple joined forces with David Paterson, then-governor of New York, to announce the rapper's 9/11 benefit concert, Answer the Call, which raised more than $750,000 for the New York Police and Fire Widows' and Children's Benefit Fund.
SINGING HIS PRAISES
After being named Hollywood's top-earning couple (they raked in a combined $122 million in a year!), Beyoncé made history when she becomes the only female artist to win six Grammys in one night in 2010. At the podium, the singer tells her hubby – who takes home three trophies himself – "I love you."
HAVING A BALL
Mere months before announcing that she's having her first child, Beyoncé – who said in June, "I always said I'd have a baby at 30" – makes a glam appearance with Jay-Z at the 2011 Met Costume Institute Gala in New York.