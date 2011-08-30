Jay- Z & Beyoncé: A Musical Match

They've made hit songs and millions of dollars together – now it's time for the power couple's next collaboration: Their first baby!
By Janet Mock August 30, 2011 06:00 AM

BABY MAKES THREE

Credit: Kristian Dowling/PictureGroup

At the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in August, Beyoncé, 29, poses for photos with her hands cradling her belly, teasing, "I have a surprise!" After her bump-tastic announcement, the mom-to-be hits the VMAs stage, telling the audience (which includes expectant dad Jay-Z), "Tonight I want you to feel the love that's growing inside of me!"

HE PUT A (HUGE) RING ON IT

Credit: Tony Clark/Splash News Online

"What Jay and I have is real. It's not about interviews or getting the right photo op," then-newlywed Beyoncé said in 2008. "It's real." So real that Jay-Z put a $5 million, 18-carat, flawless diamond ring on this not-so-single lady's finger in time for their April 2008 nuptials.

SIDE PROJECTS

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty

She's got a best-selling perfume. He's got his own brand of vodka, Armadale. And they both have clothing lines! Hers, House of Deréon, is a labor of love with her mother Tina, while Jay-Z's Rocawear boasts annual sales of more than $300 million.

POWER PLAY

Credit: Mavrix

This couple works hard, but also knows how to play hard! In the last year alone, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have taken vacations in St. Barts, Croatia, Paris and Miami, where they snuggled on a yacht in 2010.

IT'S A TEAM EFFORT

Credit: Anthony J. Causi/Splash News Online

Besides yachting in exotic locales, the money-making musicians can often be found courtside at New Jersey Nets games – where Jay-Z has a vested interest as co-owner of the NBA team. B recently applauded her man at the groundbreaking ceremony for the team's new sports and entertainment arena, The Barclays Center, in Brooklyn.

TAKING THE CALL

Credit: Dave Allocca/Startraks

In September 2009, the couple joined forces with David Paterson, then-governor of New York, to announce the rapper's 9/11 benefit concert, Answer the Call, which raised more than $750,000 for the New York Police and Fire Widows' and Children's Benefit Fund.

SINGING HIS PRAISES

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

After being named Hollywood's top-earning couple (they raked in a combined $122 million in a year!), Beyoncé made history when she becomes the only female artist to win six Grammys in one night in 2010. At the podium, the singer tells her hubby – who takes home three trophies himself – "I love you."

HAVING A BALL

Credit: Richard Young/Startraks

Mere months before announcing that she's having her first child, Beyoncé – who said in June, "I always said I'd have a baby at 30" – makes a glam appearance with Jay-Z at the 2011 Met Costume Institute Gala in New York.

By Janet Mock