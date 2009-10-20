PHOTOS: Angelina and Brad Visit Orphaned Children in Jordan

courtesy Robbina Studios/SOS Children s Villages
People Staff
October 20, 2009 11:45 AM

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were out with the kids again – but this time they were bonding with residents of the SOS Children’s Village in Amman, Jordan.

The couple visited the orphan charity’s village Oct. 1 after receiving an invitation from Her Majesty Queen Noor of Jordan, who is Honorary Chairman of SOS Children’s Villages Jordan.

It was a return trip for Jolie, 34, who had visited the Amman village in 2003 and committed to covering the running costs of one family house, but Pitt, 45, was there for the first time.

“The SOS model of providing care for children without parental care is one of the best, as they are still in a family setting within their own country,” said Jolie. “We hope more people learn about their programs and give them support.”

The SOS Children’s Village was the latest humanitarian visit for Jolie, who has visited refugee camps around the world since being named a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador in 2001.

Brad Pitt at the SOS Children's Village in Amman, Jordan
courtesy Robbina Studios/SOS Children s Villages

