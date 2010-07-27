Like dad, like daughter: the 4-year-old takes fashion cues from Brad

PHOTO: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Looks – and Dresses – Just Like Her Old Man

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is definitely daddy’s little girl – and the 4-year-old might even be taking style cues from Brad Pitt himself.

Walking through the Narita International Airport in Tokyo, Japan on Monday, her short do and big blue eyes harkened back to a younger Brad, circa A River Runs Through It and The Devil’s Own.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Shiloh’s tomboy taste has become her signature look, and she’s often spotted sporting boyish attire, from fedoras to ties.

So what does mother Angelina Jolie think of her daughter emulating her partner’s image? She says she respects Shiloh’s right to express herself.