PHOTO: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Looks – and Dresses – Just Like Her Old Man
Like dad, like daughter: the 4-year-old takes fashion cues from Brad
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is definitely daddy’s little girl – and the 4-year-old might even be taking style cues from Brad Pitt himself.
Walking through the Narita International Airport in Tokyo, Japan on Monday, her short do and big blue eyes harkened back to a younger Brad, circa A River Runs Through It and The Devil’s Own.
Shiloh’s tomboy taste has become her signature look, and she’s often spotted sporting boyish attire, from fedoras to ties.
So what does mother Angelina Jolie think of her daughter emulating her partner’s image? She says she respects Shiloh’s right to express herself.
“I think she is fascinating, the choices she is making,” the actress, 35, told Reuters earlier this month. “And I would never be the kind of parent to force somebody to be something they are not. I think that is just bad parenting.”