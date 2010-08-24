PHOTO: Sean Penn Channels Betty White?

Sean Penn apparently has his sights on Betty White – specifically her Emmy-winning Saturday Night Live look.

Sporting a dark outfit, guyliner and earrings, the Oscar winner, 50, was playing a retired rocker on the Dublin, Ireland, set of This Must Be the Place, while also seemingly taking a few cues from the 88-year-old actress.

With a finishing touch of red lipstick and a frizzy wig, Penn’s transformation mirrored White’s character as a “Scared Straight Program” jail representative from her May 8 SNL hosting gig.

