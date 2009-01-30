PHOTO: Melinda Doolittle Braves NYC's Cold Streets for Video

Former American Idol star Melinda Doolittle has been hard at work on her debut album, Coming Back to You, which hits shelves Feb. 3. People.com has a first peek at the singer’s video for her new single, “It’s Your Love.”

In this shot, Doolittle – who was a favorite on Idol‘s sixth season – struts down the streets of New York on a chilly winter day with Cindy Blackman, a drummer who has worked with Lenny Kravitz.

As for her album, Doolittle describes it to PEOPLE as “retro soul that has a touch of Motown, a touch of blues, a touch of Tina Turner in there – all of that.”

To listen to Doolittle’s single, click here.