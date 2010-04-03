PHOTO: Kate Gosselin's Easter Egg Hunt
Before returning to the dance floor, the reality star treats her eight to holiday fun at home
Credit: INF
The bunny hop, anyone?
Kate Gosselin returns to Los Angeles for another round on Dancing With the Stars, but not before organizing an Easter egg hunt for her eight children Saturday at their Pennsylvania home.
Although Gosselin, 35, spooked even herself on the night of the first elimination, she and partner Tony Dovolani survived because of the ouster of Shannen Doherty. –Mike Fleeman