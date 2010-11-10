PHOTO: Jesse Csincsak's Wife Hits the Hiking Trail with a Baby Bump

Former Bachelorette winner tells PEOPLE his wife Ann Lueders is "still a trooper" despite being seven months pregnant
By Dahvi Shira Updated January 25, 2022 02:18 PM
Credit: Christopher R Clark Photography

With two months of pregnancy left, Ann Lueders, the wife of former Bachelorette winner Jesse Csincsak, is still trucking along.

Although Csincsak says his wife, 28, “has been getting a sore back a lot,” she “is a trooper,” with just enough strength to participate in her favorite hobby – walking the couple’s two Siberian huskies two miles a day.

Along with Lueders’ ability to stay active while pregnant, she also maintains a healthy diet. Csincsak says she craves edamame for evening snacks. But, he adds, “Ann loves her fruit loops in the morning.”

