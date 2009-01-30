PHOTO: Jamie Foxx Rolls with Jake Gyllenhaal in New Video

It helps to have celebrity friends: Jamie Foxx is getting a hand from a variety of Hollywood heavyweights in the new music video for his song, “Blame It.”

The singer will be joined in the video by Jake Gyllenhaal, Forest Whitaker, director Ron Howard, Cedric the Entertainer, Samuel L. Jackson and Quincy Jones, his label confirms.

Directed by Hype Williams, the clip will premiere the week of Feb. 9. “Blame It” comes from Foxx’s latest album, Intuition, which was released in Dec. 2008.