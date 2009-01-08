PHOTO: Check Out Mischa Barton's Indian Vacation

How did Mischa Barton spend her holiday vacation? She sunned herself in India!

“Here are some photos from my Christmas vacation in Goa,” Barton, 22, writes on her official Web site. “The ocean there was so beautiful and warm I didn’t want to get out. I would swim all day, ate mostly a vegetarian diet and bought some beautiful things from the vendors I bargained with – jewelry, saris, you name it.”

Adds Barton: “Christmas was certainly different this year, as I usually ski during the holiday. But the Christmas displaying Goa was beautiful.”