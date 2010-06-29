PHOTO: Calista Flockhart's Wedding Ring from Harrison Ford

We know the groom wore Wrangler jeans and bride Calista Flockhart donned a simple white sundress when she tied the knot with Harrison Ford on June 15 at a no-frills outdoor ceremony on the grounds of New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson’s hilltop mansion.

Still, there’s one traditional – and sparkling – item that the bride is sporting: her new wedding ring. Flockhart was spotted happily wearing it this week in London, where she and son Liam, 9, went to see the action-packed dance show Stomp in the West End – and also dined at the Ivy.

And where was the handsome new groom? He’s still in the Land of Enchantment – New Mexico’s nickname – shooting the action-fantasy Cowboys & Aliens.

