Plus: Harvard students don't know the capital of Canada. No, seriously.

Pharrell Williams Releases the First 24-hour Music Video & More of the Most Important Random Things Online

At midnight Thursday, Pharrell Willliams debuted the music video for his new single, “Happy.”

And it’s 24 hours long.

The video is streaming all day on 24hoursofhappy.com. The upbeat song is played on a continuous loop, and features anonymous dancers lip syncing to the song – as well as celebs like Steve Carrell and, of course, Pharrell Williams himself. Plus: A Brooklyn man live-Tweets a breakup, Harvard students don’t know the capital of Canada and more of the most important random things online.

Gimmicky? Sure. But at least it’s a better gimmick than the Rihanna airplane.

What’s even more offensive? The student who refers to her lack of knowledge as “hashtag embarrassing.”

• Feeling Cagey Replaces Instagram Selfies with Shots of Nicholas Cage

I suddenly really want to go steal the Declaration of Independence.

• Air New Zealand Is Offering Flights to Middle Earth

There’s a joke you could make that “Hobbits won’t eat airline food, amirite?” – but the commercial’s actually really cute.