Pete Wentz Dotes on Pregnant Girlfriend Meagan Camper at Lakers Game

The Fall Out Boy bassist and his girlfriend were "so sweet" together, says a source

Double date night!

Pete Wentz and his pregnant girlfriend, Meagan Camper, joined Joe Manganiello and Bridget Peters for a fun evening at the Lakers game Sunday evening.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“They were so sweet and super affectionate with each other,” a source tells PEOPLE of the expectant couple, who stopped by the Versace pop-up shop benefiting the Lakers Youth Foundation at the Staples Center. “Pete didn’t leave Meagan’s side the whole time.”

During halftime, the foursome spent time in the Chairman’s Lounge, joking and laughing together at a table.