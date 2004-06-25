PEOPLE's Week in Photos

Pop stars can't get a break this summer. Jessica Simpson was the latest to miss tour dates due to illness, joining Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears on the sidelines. Simpson sat out two shows this week – June 22 in Providence, Rhode Island, and June 23 in Manchester, New Hampshire – while battling a kidney infection. But good news: The Newlyweds star should be back onstage this weekend in Detroit, saving the world from a lack of ballads.