PEOPLE's Week in Photos
Most Likely to Succeed
Spider-Man 2's Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire partied at the premiere of their blockbuster sequel on June 22 and managed to wow the critics. (Variety called it "crackerjack entertainment from start to finish," predicting the flick will gross even more than its $822 million predecessor.) The movie, with its superhero cast, opens June 30.
Best Rock Star Performance
Former President Bill Clinton proved he still has his swagger, drawing fans who camped out overnight June 22 at New York City bookstores and selling 400,000 copies of his autobiography, My Life, a record for first-day non-fiction sales – and twice the opening-day number of wife Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton's 2003 book, Living History.
GET WELL SOON
During what should have been a happy time for the Olsens – the new high school graduates turned 18 on June 13 – troubling news overshadowed their celebration: Mary-Kate was admitted to a clinic for treatment of an eating disorder. Sister Ashley canceled plans to promote their latest release, New York Minute, in Australia and New Zealand to stay close to her twin. Best wishes, MK!
Get Well Soon, Too
Pop stars can't get a break this summer. Jessica Simpson was the latest to miss tour dates due to illness, joining Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears on the sidelines. Simpson sat out two shows this week – June 22 in Providence, Rhode Island, and June 23 in Manchester, New Hampshire – while battling a kidney infection. But good news: The Newlyweds star should be back onstage this weekend in Detroit, saving the world from a lack of ballads.
Best Ashton Kutcher Impersonation
He turned 49 this year, but that doesn't mean Bruce Willis can't strut around like he's 29, right? The actor, newly single after breaking up with Brooke Burns, did his best to impress the beach babes June 19 in Saint-Tropez
Best Upside to Lost Luggage
Shockingly, good things can happen when the airlines misplace your bags, as Nicole Richie demonstrated June 22 during her Late Show with David Letterman appearance. Ditching the usual clingy skirts and revealing shirts, the Simple Life 2 star surprised some fans with her last-minute replacement, an elegant – yet still sexy – Narciso Rodriguez dress.
Most Unnecessary Windfall
Ben Affleck fattened his coffers and entered the ranks of the poker elite June 20, winning the $356,400 jackpot at a three-day California tournament that also earned him a seat in next year's World Poker Tour Championship. Tobey Maguire, however, wasn't so lucky – he folded early in the game play.
Most Adoring Groupie
Jennifer Lopez finally went public June 18 with her admiration for her salsa crooner husband, Marc Anthony, though from afar. The newlywed – who has kept this relationship off the red carpet – glowed as she gazed down from a balcony at Anthony's Miami Beach performance at nightclub Barton G.
Best Phish out of Water
Who knew Jay-Z liked patchouli? The rapper came out of "retirement" last weekend for two unannounced performances of "99 Problems," one during the soon-to-be-retired jam band Phish's Coney Island show, the other a New York City radio station concert featuring the Strokes and other unlikely rock collaborators.
Best Models for Maternity Wear
Get ready to greet some beautiful babies: Stunners Liv Tyler (left) and Claudia Schiffer each announced their pregnancies this week. This will be a second child for Schiffer, with husband movie producer Matthew Vaughn, and a first for the Lord of the Rings actress, with husband rocker Royston Langdon.