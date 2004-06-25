PEOPLE's Week in Photos

The hottest celebrity news in pictures, including the Spider-Man 2 crew, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Simpson and more
By People Staff Updated January 25, 2022 12:55 PM

1 of 10

Most Likely to Succeed

Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Spider-Man 2's Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire partied at the premiere of their blockbuster sequel on June 22 and managed to wow the critics. (Variety called it "crackerjack entertainment from start to finish," predicting the flick will gross even more than its $822 million predecessor.) The movie, with its superhero cast, opens June 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Best Rock Star Performance

Credit: AP

Former President Bill Clinton proved he still has his swagger, drawing fans who camped out overnight June 22 at New York City bookstores and selling 400,000 copies of his autobiography, My Life, a record for first-day non-fiction sales – and twice the opening-day number of wife Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton's 2003 book, Living History.

3 of 10

GET WELL SOON

Credit: Chris Polk/AP

During what should have been a happy time for the Olsens – the new high school graduates turned 18 on June 13 – troubling news overshadowed their celebration: Mary-Kate was admitted to a clinic for treatment of an eating disorder. Sister Ashley canceled plans to promote their latest release, New York Minute, in Australia and New Zealand to stay close to her twin. Best wishes, MK!

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Get Well Soon, Too

Credit: Rodrigo Varela/WireImage

Pop stars can't get a break this summer. Jessica Simpson was the latest to miss tour dates due to illness, joining Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears on the sidelines. Simpson sat out two shows this week – June 22 in Providence, Rhode Island, and June 23 in Manchester, New Hampshire – while battling a kidney infection. But good news: The Newlyweds star should be back onstage this weekend in Detroit, saving the world from a lack of ballads.

Advertisement

5 of 10

Best Ashton Kutcher Impersonation

Credit: BAUER-GRIFFIN

He turned 49 this year, but that doesn't mean Bruce Willis can't strut around like he's 29, right? The actor, newly single after breaking up with Brooke Burns, did his best to impress the beach babes June 19 in Saint-Tropez

6 of 10

Best Upside to Lost Luggage

Credit: CHARLES SYKES/REX

Shockingly, good things can happen when the airlines misplace your bags, as Nicole Richie demonstrated June 22 during her Late Show with David Letterman appearance. Ditching the usual clingy skirts and revealing shirts, the Simple Life 2 star surprised some fans with her last-minute replacement, an elegant – yet still sexy – Narciso Rodriguez dress.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Most Unnecessary Windfall

Credit: Joe Cavaretta/AP

Ben Affleck fattened his coffers and entered the ranks of the poker elite June 20, winning the $356,400 jackpot at a three-day California tournament that also earned him a seat in next year's World Poker Tour Championship. Tobey Maguire, however, wasn't so lucky – he folded early in the game play.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Most Adoring Groupie

Credit: Alberto Tamargo/Getty

Jennifer Lopez finally went public June 18 with her admiration for her salsa crooner husband, Marc Anthony, though from afar. The newlywed – who has kept this relationship off the red carpet – glowed as she gazed down from a balcony at Anthony's Miami Beach performance at nightclub Barton G.

Advertisement

9 of 10

Best Phish out of Water

Credit: GREG ALLEN/REX

Who knew Jay-Z liked patchouli? The rapper came out of "retirement" last weekend for two unannounced performances of "99 Problems," one during the soon-to-be-retired jam band Phish's Coney Island show, the other a New York City radio station concert featuring the Strokes and other unlikely rock collaborators.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Best Models for Maternity Wear

Credit: WireImage (2)

Get ready to greet some beautiful babies: Stunners Liv Tyler (left) and Claudia Schiffer each announced their pregnancies this week. This will be a second child for Schiffer, with husband movie producer Matthew Vaughn, and a first for the Lord of the Rings actress, with husband rocker Royston Langdon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff