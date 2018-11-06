Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty; Rex

1 of 18 Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty BLAKE SHELTON Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2017 Let’s just say he might not have scored the title if that mullet was still intact.

2 of 18 Photos Provided by Getty; Photo Illustration by Tiffany Hagler-Geard BRAD PITT Sexiest Man Alive Years: 2000 and 1995 Whether he is wearing shades or spectacles, Pitt is always ‘looking’ good.

3 of 18 Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty CHANNING TATUM Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2012 Tatum landed his role in Magic Mike for a reason: This actor’s attractiveness is a powerful – almost jaw-dropping – force.

4 of 18 Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty RICHARD GERE Sexiest Man Alive Years: 1999 and 1993 Sorry Anderson Cooper, but Gere is the original silver fox.

5 of 18 Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty ADAM LEVINE Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2013 Behati Prinsloo isn’t the only lady with eyes for Levine. Women (and Blake Shelton) have been fawning over 2013’s Sexiest Man Alive for years.

6 of 18 Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman for PEOPLE; Photos Provided by Getty JUDE LAW Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2004 It’s hard to resist a beautiful Brit, and Law is one of the fairest of them all.

7 of 18 Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2005 All right, all right, all right! May the beauty of the McConaissance continue to grow with age.

8 of 18 Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty & Rex USA BRADLEY COOPER Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2011 Here’s hoping that Cooper’s baby blues never lose their transfixing luster.

9 of 18 Photos Provided by Getty; Photo Illustration by Tiffany Hagler-Geard HUGH JACKMAN Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2008 He sings, he dances, he acts and he even owns an adorable French Bulldog. No wonder we are still obsessing over Jackman!

10 of 18 Photos Provided by Getty; Photo Illustration by Tiffany Hagler-Geard JOHNNY DEPP Sexiest Man Alive Years: 2009 and 2003 From Freddy Krueger flicks to becoming a father of two, Depp can make any role smolder.

11 of 18 Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty SEAN CONNERY Sexiest Man Alive Year: 1989 Once you play the ultimate ladies’ man – James Bond – your sex appeal becomes eternal.

12 of 18 Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty PIERCE BROSNAN Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2001 Another Bond means another swoon-worthy man – especially in a turtleneck.

13 of 18 Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty MATT DAMON Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2007 Will Hunting grew up to be quite the striking post grad.

14 of 18 Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty DENZEL WASHINGTON Sexiest Man Alive Year: 1996 Washington is known for his masterful dramatic roles, but his smile definitely deserves praise, too. Keep cheesing, Denzel!

15 of 18 Photo Illustration by Tiffany Hagler-Geard; Photos Provided by Getty GEORGE CLOONEY Sexiest Man Alive Years: 1997 and 2006 Clooney had some beautiful bachelor years, but we like his married man look best of all.

16 of 18 Photo Illustration by Tiffany Hagler-Geard; Photos Provided by Getty; Beimages MEL GIBSON Sexiest Man Alive Year: 1985 Aussie exports appear to have many sexy years under their belts.

17 of 18 Photo Illustration by Tiffany Hagler-Geard; Photos Provided by Getty TOM CRUISE Sexiest Man Alive Year: 1990 There is no such thing as the ‘Danger Zone’ for Cruise; his looks stay cute and cool year after year.

