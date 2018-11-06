PEOPLE's Sexiest Men Alive: Still Sexy After All These Years

Like a fine wine, PEOPLE's picks for Sexiest Man Alive get better with age. Need some handsome proof? Check out our past SMA studs posing with their younger selves

People Staff
November 06, 2018 07:05 PM
<p><b>Sexiest Man Alive Year:</b> 2017</p> <p>Let&#8217;s just say he might not have <a href="https://people.com/country/sexiest-man-alive-blake-shelton-2017-cover-reveal/">scored the title</a> if that mullet was still intact.&nbsp;</p>
BLAKE SHELTON

Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2017

Let’s just say he might not have scored the title if that mullet was still intact. 

Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty
<p><b>Sexiest Man Alive Years:</b> 2000 and 1995 </p> <p>Whether he is wearing shades or spectacles, <a href="/tag/bradpitt/">Pitt</a> is always &#8216;looking&#8217; good.</p>
BRAD PITT

Sexiest Man Alive Years: 2000 and 1995

Whether he is wearing shades or spectacles, Pitt is always ‘looking’ good.

Photos Provided by Getty; Photo Illustration by Tiffany Hagler-Geard
<p><b>Sexiest Man Alive Year:</b> 2012</p> <p><a href="/tag/channingtatum/">Tatum</a> landed his role in <em>Magic Mike</em> for a reason: This actor&#8217;s attractiveness is a powerful – almost jaw-dropping – force.</p>
CHANNING TATUM

Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2012

Tatum landed his role in Magic Mike for a reason: This actor’s attractiveness is a powerful – almost jaw-dropping – force.

Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty
<p><b>Sexiest Man Alive Years:</b> 1999 and 1993</p> <p>Sorry Anderson Cooper, but Gere is the original silver fox.</p>
RICHARD GERE

Sexiest Man Alive Years: 1999 and 1993

Sorry Anderson Cooper, but Gere is the original silver fox.

Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty
<p><b>Sexiest Man Alive Year:</b> 2013</p> <p><a href="https://www.people.com/people/package/article/0,,20302940_20846615,00.html">Behati Prinsloo</a> isn&#8217;t the only lady with eyes for <a href="/tag/adamlevine/">Levine</a>. Women (and <a href="/tag/blake-shelton/">Blake Shelton</a>) have been fawning over <a href="https://www.people.com/people/package/article/0,,20315920_20757452,00.html">2013&#8217;s Sexiest Man Alive</a> for years.</p>
ADAM LEVINE

Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2013

Behati Prinsloo isn’t the only lady with eyes for Levine. Women (and Blake Shelton) have been fawning over 2013’s Sexiest Man Alive for years.

Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty
<p><b>Sexiest Man Alive Year:</b> 2004</p> <p>It&#8217;s hard to resist a beautiful Brit, and <a href="/tag/jude-law/">Law</a> is one of the fairest of them all.</p>
JUDE LAW

Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2004

It’s hard to resist a beautiful Brit, and Law is one of the fairest of them all.

Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman for PEOPLE; Photos Provided by Getty
<p><b>Sexiest Man Alive Year:</b> 2005</p> <p>All right, all right, all right! May the beauty of the <a href="/tag/matthew-mcconaughey/">McConaissance</a> continue to grow with age.</p>
MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY

Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2005

All right, all right, all right! May the beauty of the McConaissance continue to grow with age.

Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty
<p><b>Sexiest Man Alive Year:</b> 2011</p> <p>Here&#8217;s hoping that <a href="/tag/bradleycooper/">Cooper&#8217;s</a> baby blues never lose their transfixing luster.</p>
BRADLEY COOPER

Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2011

Here’s hoping that Cooper’s baby blues never lose their transfixing luster.

Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty & Rex USA
<p><b>Sexiest Man Alive Year:</b> 2008</p> <p>He sings, he dances, he acts and he even owns an <a href="http://www.peoplepets.com/people/pets/article/0,,20510141,00.html">adorable French Bulldog</a>. No wonder we are still obsessing over <a href="/tag/hugh-jackman/">Jackman!</a></p>
HUGH JACKMAN

Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2008

He sings, he dances, he acts and he even owns an adorable French Bulldog. No wonder we are still obsessing over Jackman!

Photos Provided by Getty; Photo Illustration by Tiffany Hagler-Geard
<p><b>Sexiest Man Alive Years:</b> 2009 and 2003</p> <p>From Freddy Krueger flicks to becoming a father of two, <a href="/tag/johnnydepp/">Depp</a> can make any role smolder.</p>
JOHNNY DEPP

Sexiest Man Alive Years: 2009 and 2003

From Freddy Krueger flicks to becoming a father of two, Depp can make any role smolder.

Photos Provided by Getty; Photo Illustration by Tiffany Hagler-Geard
<p><b>Sexiest Man Alive Year:</b> 1989</p> <p>Once you play the ultimate ladies&#8217; man – James Bond – your sex appeal becomes eternal.</p>
SEAN CONNERY

Sexiest Man Alive Year: 1989

Once you play the ultimate ladies’ man – James Bond – your sex appeal becomes eternal.

Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty
<p><b>Sexiest Man Alive Year:</b> 2001</p> <p>Another Bond means another swoon-worthy man – <a href="http://stylenews.peoplestylewatch.com/2013/11/19/sexiest-man-alive-2013-former-sexiest-man-alive-winners-turtlenecks/">especially in a turtleneck</a>.</p>
PIERCE BROSNAN

Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2001

Another Bond means another swoon-worthy man – especially in a turtleneck.

Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty
<p><b>Sexiest Man Alive Year:</b> 2007</p> <p><a href="/tag/matt-damon/">Will Hunting</a> grew up to be quite the striking post grad.</p>
MATT DAMON

Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2007

Will Hunting grew up to be quite the striking post grad.

Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty
<p><b>Sexiest Man Alive Year:</b> 1996</p> <p><a href="../tag/denzel-washington/">Washington</a> is known for his masterful dramatic roles, but his smile definitely deserves praise, too. Keep cheesing, Denzel!</p>
DENZEL WASHINGTON

Sexiest Man Alive Year: 1996

Washington is known for his masterful dramatic roles, but his smile definitely deserves praise, too. Keep cheesing, Denzel!

Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty
<p><b>Sexiest Man Alive Years:</b> 1997 and 2006</p> <p><a href="/tag/georgeclooney/">Clooney</a> had some beautiful bachelor years, but we like his <a href="https://www.people.com/article/george-clooney-amal-alamuddin-wedding-photo">married man look</a> best of all.</p>
GEORGE CLOONEY

Sexiest Man Alive Years: 1997 and 2006

Clooney had some beautiful bachelor years, but we like his married man look best of all.

Photo Illustration by Tiffany Hagler-Geard; Photos Provided by Getty
<p><b>Sexiest Man Alive Year:</b> 1985</p> <p>Aussie exports appear to have many sexy years under their belts.</p>
MEL GIBSON

Sexiest Man Alive Year: 1985

Aussie exports appear to have many sexy years under their belts.

Photo Illustration by Tiffany Hagler-Geard; Photos Provided by Getty; Beimages
<p><b>Sexiest Man Alive Year:</b> 1990</p> <p>There is no such thing as the &#8216;Danger Zone&#8217; for <a href="/tag/tom-cruise/">Cruise</a>; his looks stay cute and cool year after year.</p>
TOM CRUISE

Sexiest Man Alive Year: 1990

There is no such thing as the ‘Danger Zone’ for Cruise; his looks stay cute and cool year after year.

Photo Illustration by Tiffany Hagler-Geard; Photos Provided by Getty
<p><b>Sexiest Man Alive Year:</b> 1998</p> <p>When Ford looks this good, who cares if Han shot first or not?</p>
HARRISON FORD

Sexiest Man Alive Year: 1998

When Ford looks this good, who cares if Han shot first or not?

Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty; Rex
