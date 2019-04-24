Growing up in West Virginia, 2019 cover star Garner insisted her own style could initially be described as "band geek-chic," she joked to PEOPLE. "I was so not one of the pretty girls that I just bypassed insecurity and didn't see myself as attractive at all. It was not part of my life."

Yet the actress was grateful to her family for keeping her so grounded. "I felt good about myself back then! That is the lucky trick," she added. "Looks weren't a big deal in my family. I don't think my parents ever said 'You're pretty' and so we just didn't think about it."