6 People Who Are Having the Best Week Ever

Had an average week? These celebs sure didn’t!

In honor of People’s List, PEOPLE’s new ABC series premiering on June 11, we’ve rounded up six famous faces having seriously killer weeks.

1. Bristol Palin

After a lot of on and a lot of off, Palin and beau Dakota Meyer finally tied the knot. They’re currently on their honeymoon in a tropical locale, which means they’re having a much better week than the rest of us.

2. Nick Jonas

Last Year Was complicated for the Jo Bro, but this year is looking up! He dropped his new album this week, which he says is “honest” about his love life. Nothing feels better than coming clean, right?

3. Carrie Underwood

Not only did she pick up two awards at this week’s CMT honors (for female video of the year and CMT performance of the year), but she also rocked multiple killer dresses and a new short haircut.

4. Sophia Bush

You’ve had figuring out the “magic of tidying up” on your to-do list all year, but Bush just one-upped us all. She rid her closet of 1,500 items – including Chanel bags. The best part? You can purchase her cast-offs. And your own closet clean-out? Well, you’ll get to that eventually.

5. Kylie Jenner

New lip color alert! It’s called Dead of Knight, it’s jet black and you’ll be spending $29 (plus shipping!) to get your hands on it ASAP.

6. Hillary Clinton

She won the South Dakota, New Mexico, New Jersey and California primaries – and clinched the Democratic nomination, making her the first female ever to do so. And if that wasn’t enough, she also collected the country’s most-coveted endorsement: President Barack Obama.