Meet Lady Gaga's Doppelgänger and More Incredible Celeb Lookalikes

Maybe The Lizzie McGuire Movie plot wasn’t so far-fetched after all.

These everyday people are nearly identical to some very famous faces, and are proving that looking like a celebrity might just be the next best thing to actually being one.

Rihanna and Her Mini-Me

Rihanna was shocked when she came across a photo of a young girl who looks exactly like her.

The similarities between RiRi and the young girl are so uncanny, Rihanna could only ask, “how?” Here’s a picture of Rihanna as a child, for reference.

Image zoom Splash News

We don’t know the name of her mini-me, but you bet Rihanna’s mind is in disturbia.

Lady Gaga and Amethyst Rose

“If I had a dollar for every time someone said I look like Lady Gaga, I’d be V rich,” the 18-year-old Californian writes in her Instagram bio of constant comparisons.

Image zoom Anthony Harvey/Getty; Amethyst Rose/Instagram

With equally striking features, Rose is a dead ringer for the Joanne singer, who frequently makes appearances on her account in the form of side-by-sides.

“If @ladygaga ever plays a role in a movie where she needs to portray a teenage her I’m all for it I’m also okay with being a stunt double,” Rose captioned one post.

Laura Dern and Maria Wojciechowski

The stand-up comedian has an Instagram account dedicated to her resemblance to the Emmy-winning actress.

“Honestly, I didn’t know who Laura Dern was until people started telling me I looked like her,” Wojciechowski confessed to EW. “Jurassic Park played a lot on TV, so friends were constantly texting me about it. One night I got such a text, and I happened to be wearing a khaki shirt [like Dern’s shorts from the film], so my roommate suggested I do a side-by-side and post it on Facebook. I did, and it got an ‘I’m having a baby!’ amount of likes, so I decided to keep doing it.”

Since then, Wojciechowski has garnered more than 12,000 followers.

While the results are hilarious, Wojciechowski’s gig isn’t without its challenges. “Her facial expressions are so wonderful but can be so hard to mimic,” she explained of the actress. “My skin is not as rubbery as hers. Like, no one’s is.”

Selena Gomez and Sofia Solares

The 22-year-old Mexican’s Instagram comments are flooded with comparisons to the “Fetish” singer.

“I love Selena Gomez and I declare myself a fan of her and of course it would be a dream to know that she knows of my existence and will devote a few seconds to write me something!” Solares told E! News about the possibility of Gomez responding to the frenzy. “I would cry with happiness.”

“I always try to be myself. I say it’s okay to look like her, but I do not want to lose myself for trying to be someone I’m not,” she added.

Jennifer Lopez and Janice Garay

The 28-year-old Texan bodybuilder has earned a storm of social media attention for her resemblance to J.Lo. “So what you guys are telling me is that everybody has a twin and @jlo happens to be mine??? I’ll take it,” Garay, who goes by “Jay From Houston” on Instagram, captioned one photo.

Garay never made the Lopez connection before all of the online observations. “It never really crossed my mind….[but now] the whole world says I look like J.Lo,” she told KHOU.

Gigi Hadid and Iza IJzerman

Dutch model Iza IJzerman shares dewy, enchanting features with one of the most famous faces in her business.

“The first time someone mentioned [the resemblance] was on Instagram,” IJzerman told Refinery29. “When I signed with MiLK, they posted a picture with the caption ‘The new curvy Gigi Hadid,’ so that’s the moment I realized it might be true!”

Despite the Internet’s Gigi-centric reaction to IJzerman, the Netherlands-based beauty sees more of herself in a different member of the Hadid crew. “I think I look more like Bella,” she said.

Ryan Gosling and Johannes Laschet

The Internet burst out in declarations of joy when it discovered Laschet, a menswear blogger and law student who reminds everyone of their dream boyfriend.

Although one might expect looking like Gosling to be a dream come true, Laschet told Time that the comparisons get “a little exhausting and sometimes it’s just too much.”

The fashion connoisseur also appreciates that his famous counterpart knows his way around a closet: “Mr. Gosling knows how to dress well and you can learn something from him. Especially when he wears a smoking suit.”

Taylor Swift and April Gloria

There are many Swift lookalikes out and about in the world, but this cosplayer from Kansas is probably the most dead-on of them all.

Gloria seems to fully embrace her resemblance to the singer, and shares both her love of cats and her expert ability to rock bold lip colors.

Emma Watson and Meghan Flockhart

The Glasgow, U.K., cosplayer could easily be mistaken for Hogwarts’ smartest student.

Flockhart seized the opportunity to dress up as Watson’s famous Harry Potter character on multiple occasions, and recently channeled her Beauty and the Beast role.

“As much as I’d love to believe I am her doppelganger, as she’s gorgeous and an idol of mine, I am myself at the end of the day. But I have similar traits to my idol and that’s awesome,” Flockhart told the Mirror in 2016.

Katy Perry and Francesca Brown

The actress and Perry impersonator can fool even the most zealous of fans.

“I would just get mistaken everywhere,” the Brit told Elle.com about when the pop star first shot to fame. “I’d have people running after me; I went shopping, and I had children running after me. I went to a music festival here in London, and there were cameras and crowds of people turned up wanting their picture [with me]. Everyone would think I was her!”

Brown says that at first her resemblance to Perry caused issues in her acting career, but she’s since decided to accept lookalike jobs to pay the bills and continues to pursue other acting gigs. “I was working quite a lot as an actress. I was going up for auditions, and I kept getting the comparison to Katy Perry. For some reason — I don’t know why — it was costing me jobs.”

“Although [looking like Katy] made the acting harder for me, it hasn’t stopped me. I do believe in myself as an actress and I know I have what it takes. I mean there’s Zooey Deschanel as well, and they get mistaken, and I think that people can take both of them. So there can be Zooey Deschanel, Katy Perry, and me,” she told Elle.com.

Ed Sheeran and Ty Jones

Jones, who calls himself “Ed’s evil twin” in his Instagram bio, is constantly mistaken for the famous musician. “When Ed became really famous I had people always coming up to me and talking to me and wanting my picture — it was crazy,” he told the Mirror. “He’s such a big artist and I’m a massive fan of his but now it’s like I can’t escape it, people go mad when they think they’re meeting Ed Sheeran.”

“I’ve had a few photos of me go viral because people thought they were Ed Sheeran which is mad because I don’t expect it and my friends and family tag me in these pictures all the time,” he added.

Jones actually got the chance to meet his dead-ringer, and told the Mirror that Sheeran was in disbelief over their similarities.

Ariana Grande and Jacky Vasquez

The bags under my eyes doe 😳😯 pic.twitter.com/japGoo9QrE — Jacky Vasquez (@JackyVasquezz) September 21, 2016

Vasquez frequently rocks a high ponytail on Instagram to accentuate her resemblance to the Dangerous Woman, and even poked fun at Grande’s doughnut licking incident.

I don't like to work Monday's 😑 pic.twitter.com/EyCDlg66g5 — Jacky Vasquez (@JackyVasquezz) September 19, 2016

“I have been mistaken as Ariana a couple times. I remember I got mistaken in Washington D.C. because she was at the Verizon Center that day and I dressed up like her since she was in town. People asked me to take pictures with them that day, it was so fun!” she told Sweetly High.

Princess Kate and Heidi Agan

Agan quit her job as a waitress to become a full-time royal lookalike once Princess Kate joined the most famous family in England.

Happy Valentine's Day all! Xx pic.twitter.com/uhBrLRyrxp — Kate Lookalike (@HeidiAgan) February 14, 2016

“She’s a gorgeous, gorgeous lady and she carries herself extremely well, so for somebody to say that you look like her is just incredible,” she told Katie Couric in an interview.

Agan has teamed up with other lookalikes for (fake) royal family photos.

Kim Kardashian West and Kamilla Osman

Image zoom

Osman’s uncanny resemblance to the selfie queen has earned her lots of attention on Instagram.

Image zoom Phillip Faraone/Getty

Kardashian West actually met her lookalike in 2016 and, of course, shared a photo of the big moment.

“I’m embracing the fact that people think we look alike and I appreciate it because I think she’s beautiful. But I want to be me,” Osman told ET.

The good-natured beauty even seems to share Kardashian West’s ability to brush off the haters. “They called me a Walmart version of Kim Kardashian. That was so funny!!” she shared with ET. “I actually commented back and was like, ‘That’s a brilliant comment.’ So yes guys, I’m a Walmart version of Kim Kardashian.”