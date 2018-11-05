Blake Shelton‘s reign as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive is almost over, and a new famous hunk is ready to walk in his boots.

On Monday night’s episode of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, host Jimmy Fallon will be revealing PEOPLE’s 2018 Sexiest Man Alive, with the winner himself making a special appearance!

Once he inherits the title tonight, the mystery Sexiest Man will be the 33rd to be named, joining a long list of Hollywood’s hottest, starting with a then-29-year-old Mel Gibson back in 1985. In addition to Shelton, recent winners include The Rock, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.

Find out where PEOPLE’s newest Sexiest Man lies tonight on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which airs at 11:35pm ET/PT on NBC.

