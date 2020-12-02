PEOPLE Reveals Its People of the Year: George Clooney, Regina King, Dr. Anthony Fauci & Selena Gomez

In this week's issue, PEOPLE introduces its 2020 People of the Year who made an impact during what proved to be a tumultuous and challenging 2020

A celebration of 2020? Many might think we should just hold our breath and say good riddance to what has been the most challenging year of this century. But I think we still have things worth raising a glass to.

This year we have all made sacrifices; we’ve had our endurance tested. Yet we’ve found ways to help our neighbors, local businesses, and frontline workers.

That spirit is behind this, our second annual People of the Year issue, which celebrates four individuals (with four covers!) who have not just wowed us with their talent but been forces for good in the world.

Image zoom Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez put out a No. 1 album, Rare, became a successful cooking show host with her HBO Max series Selena + Chef and, as one of the most-followed people on Instagram with 195 million fans, gave her platform over to Black activists in June amid protests against police brutality.

She didn’t stop there. She also launched Rare Beauty, an inclusive makeup brand that set the goal of raising $100 million in 10 years to help give people access to mental health services. Her honesty in talking about her own mental health journey and commitment to helping others have been inspiring in a year where we’ve all felt more anxious and alone.

Image zoom George Clooney

This month George Clooney returns to the spotlight and is already getting Oscar buzz for The Midnight Sky — and he’s continued his tireless human and civil rights advocacy with the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

In addition to using his powerful voice and platform against political and social inequities, he quietly donated $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative in the wake of George Floyd’s killing, $1 million for COVID-19 relief efforts in Italy, London, and L.A., and significant aid to Lebanese charities after the deadly explosion in Beirut in August.

Image zoom Regina King

With a 2019 Oscar and a 2020 Emmy, Regina King has been on a hot streak. She’s also been a powerful voice this year, helping to get out the vote and calling for support for marginalized communities during the pandemic and an end to police violence.

Oh, and that hot streak? I expect it will continue with her much-anticipated directorial debut, One Night in Miami, premiering Christmas Day.

Image zoom Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci stepped up to be the doctor America needed in 2020, providing steady guidance during the pandemic. Even though he and his family were getting death threats, he continued to be out front, reassuring us during turbulent times with his devoted public service, unflappable common sense, and life-saving leadership.

A hard year? Yes. But we’re coming out stronger.

King summed it up best: “We’re going to get more scraped knuckles and skinned knees. But after those wounds heal, we’ll have the beauty in the bruises. ... We can put aside our differences to accomplish things."