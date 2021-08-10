"I met actor Keanu Reeves back in the '90s when I was an extra in his movie Chain Reaction. He was the nicest man ever. He was going to play Hamlet in Winnipeg. I bought me and my mom tickets to Winnipeg and we went there to see Keanu for the weekend. He saw me in the audience and waved at me. When we got back on set on Monday, he couldn't believe I was there. I said you were great and asked for a hug and we talked for 10 minutes. He was just so humbled that I did that. Keanu is still my favorite actor and I still think he is so gorgeous. I would love to meet him again one day. I know he would never remember me, but I love him so much. He is so underrated as an actor and a great humanitarian."

—Angela Love