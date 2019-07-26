People Now: Breaking Down the Housewives Reunions From Camille Grammer’s Walkoff to Luann de Lesseps’ Singing Abilities - Watch the Full Episode

Your latest celebrity news and top headlines for July 26th on PEOPLE Now

By People Staff
July 26, 2019 02:06 PM

PEOPLE Now airs live, Monday through Friday, from the Meredith offices in New York City.

Catch PEOPLE Now every weekday at 12:00 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on People.com or on the PeopleTV app on your favorite streaming device. Want even more? Check out clips from previous episodes of PEOPLE Now.

Advertisement

Popular in Celebrity

All Topics in Celebrity

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.