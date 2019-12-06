People Now: Breaking Down the Eyebrow-Raising Moment Between Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne in Front of the Trumps - Watch the Full Episode
Your latest celebrity news and top headlines for December 6th on PEOPLE Now.
PEOPLE Now airs live, Monday through Friday, from the Meredith offices in New York City.
Catch PEOPLE Now every weekday at 12:00 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on People.com or on the PeopleTV app on your favorite streaming device. Want even more? Check out clips from previous episodes of PEOPLE Now.