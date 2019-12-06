People Now:  Breaking Down the Eyebrow-Raising Moment Between Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne in Front of the Trumps  - Watch the Full Episode

Your latest celebrity news and top headlines for December 6th on PEOPLE Now.

By People Staff
December 06, 2019 03:40 PM

PEOPLE Now airs live, Monday through Friday, from the Meredith offices in New York City.

Catch PEOPLE Now every weekday at 12:00 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on People.com or on the PeopleTV app on your favorite streaming device. Want even more? Check out clips from previous episodes of PEOPLE Now.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.