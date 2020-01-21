People Now: All the Details on Ozzy Osbourne's Shocking Parkinson's Diagnosis: "It's Been Terribly Challenging for All of Us" - Watch the Full Episode
Your latest celebrity news and top headlines for January 21st on PEOPLE Now.
PEOPLE Now airs live, Monday through Friday, from the Meredith offices in New York City.
Catch PEOPLE Now every weekday at 12:00 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on People.com or on the PeopleTV app on your favorite streaming device. Want even more? Check out clips from previous episodes of PEOPLE Now.