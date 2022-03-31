Our homepage has gotten a makeover that we know our readers are going to love

Check Out Our New Look on the PEOPLE Homepage

Welcome to the new PEOPLE homepage!

Our team has been hard at work these past few months to create a new homepage experience that we know our readers will enjoy. We wanted to preserve everything you love about PEOPLE while creating an entirely improved browsing experience.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Though there's a lot to take in, here are a few improvements that we want to highlight:

We've revamped the top portion of our homepage to be focused exclusively on the most of-the-moment — and most important — news of the day. From captivating human interest stories to the latest news on Kim Kardashian, this section has been carefully curated to deliver the news you need (and that everyone will be talking about) the minute you arrive.

You'll also notice an increased focus on some of the topics we know you love. As you scroll down the page you'll find entirely new areas devoted to our beauty and style coverage, as well as our shopping recommendations.

We've also upgraded our sections devoted to true crime and royals news, as well as the compelling real-life stories from everyday people. We'll also have nods to content you know and love from the magazine, including Scoop, Star Tracks and the most memorable content from our 48-year-old archive. (After all, who doesn't love a little nostalgia?)