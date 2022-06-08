PEOPLE Celebrates Pride: Inside the 2022 Pride Issue Featuring Robin Roberts, Christina Aguilera and More

"When I was younger, I told a mentor, somebody I really looked up to, 'I think I'm gay.' Her reaction was so not supportive. Hateful, really. It hurt. Later in my 20s, I decided to tell my sister Dorothy; I had to tell somebody.

"We went out to lunch. We're sitting down, I'm working up the nerve, over sweet tea, to spill the tea. And right when I say to her, just like out of the movies, 'Dorothy, I'm gay,' the server put down our lunch. Then he fiddled around for what felt like five minutes. And so I've just told my sister I'm gay, she's crying, and we have to wait for the server. Finally, he walked away, and I look at her and she says, 'I'm not crying because you're gay. I'm crying because you love me enough to tell me.' "

— Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, PEOPLE's 2022 Pride Issue cover star