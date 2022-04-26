Sneak a Peek at 9 Amazing Women from PEOPLE's 2022 Beautiful Issue, Out This Week

"There is this unattainable image of perfection from social media," the multi-hyphenate and Rare Beauty founder tells PEOPLE. "It's not even reality and is affecting so many, especially young people. It is truly why when I started Rare Beauty, I wanted to have a positive message behind it."

The Grammy nominee and Only Murders in the Building star has found strength by sharing her story over the past few years. "When I was younger, I thought being vulnerable was a weakness, but as I've grown up and experienced life I've realized that being vulnerable with people is one of my strengths," she says. "I wish I would have known that earlier. Many of us wish we could be kinder to ourselves."