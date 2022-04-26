Sneak a Peek at 9 Amazing Women from PEOPLE's 2022 Beautiful Issue, Out This Week
Adele, Zoë Kravitz, Tracee Ellis Ross and more of the women featured in PEOPLE's 2022 Beautiful Issue, on newsstands Friday
Selena Gomez
"There is this unattainable image of perfection from social media," the multi-hyphenate and Rare Beauty founder tells PEOPLE. "It's not even reality and is affecting so many, especially young people. It is truly why when I started Rare Beauty, I wanted to have a positive message behind it."
The Grammy nominee and Only Murders in the Building star has found strength by sharing her story over the past few years. "When I was younger, I thought being vulnerable was a weakness, but as I've grown up and experienced life I've realized that being vulnerable with people is one of my strengths," she says. "I wish I would have known that earlier. Many of us wish we could be kinder to ourselves."
Sandra Bullock
"I love what I have," Bullock tells PEOPLE, "and what I don't have, wasn't meant for me, which feels incredibly beautiful."
Hoyeon
Talk about a beautiful year: the Squid Game standout collaborated with Louis Vuitton, graced Vogue's February 2022 cover, partnered with Adidas, and even received her first Screen Actor's Guild Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series.
Andie MacDowell
"I am relieved that we are seeing aging women looking glamorous. I'm stepping out in the world with strength, courage and power while embracing every bit of my age," MacDowell tells PEOPLE. "Women have had to fight for so many privileges and I'm not leaving this world without having my say on what it is to be a woman of age."
Zendaya
PEOPLE's Best Dressed Star of 2021 is also beautifully real about life, friendship and filming — and even did her own makeup for the Oscars this year.
Adele
The singer's physical beauty is as evident as the beauty in her music; the lyrics that move her fans and the messages behind her words.
Jennifer Connelly
"Clearly there can be no empirical standards [of beauty] and we can all judge less and get on with celebrating the infinite versions of beauty in the world," the actress tells PEOPLE of how she defines (or doesn't define) beauty.
Zoë Kravitz
The actress tells PEOPLE "embracing what makes you unique" is what defines beauty to her.
Tracee Ellis Ross
"I grew up thinking that beauty was defined by an outside standard and was something to measure up to," the star tells PEOPLE. "I now wholeheartedly disagree. Beauty is an honest expression of the soul. It's more about a feeling than a standard."