It's scientifically proven that there is no better way to unwind than with PEOPLE Games

New season, new you – and no, we’re not talking a summer-ready wardrobe. Let the warmer weather inspire you to try a fresh form of entertainment, designed to help distract the next time your BFF cancels or is late to beach/brunch plans.

PEOPLE Games, our new hub for all things celebrity, pop culture and Mahjongg, is live – and has just premiered some great new features to make your gaming experience even more enjoyable.



Get push notifications with news, features and more.

There are thousands of puzzles within each game, including celebrity-themed Puzzlers (Mindy! Justin! Brad!) to keep even the most devoted pop culture savants satisfied.