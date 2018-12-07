What a year!

PEOPLE takes a look back at the most memorable moments of 2018 in a special edition Yearbook, highlighting your favorite stars who took the year by storm, from the Queer Eye guys to the Crazy Rich Asians cast to Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. See who got engaged (Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn!), married (Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin!), had a baby (Chip and Joanna Gaines!) or split up (Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson!). Plus, relive the year in royals: we celebrated not one but two royal weddings, welcomed Prince Louis, and witnessed Meghan Markle graciously settle into her new role as a Duchess.

The biggest moments of 2018 weren’t limited to the red carpet or Windsor Castle: much of the year was focused on the political climate. America watched tensely as psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford delivered a searing Senate testimony alleging that nominee Brett Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her—then watched again as he was confirmed. The country also showed up: in response to a mass high school shooting early in the year, thousands of adults and teens alike took to the streets for the emotional March for Our Lives in Washington D.C. and other marches around the world to protest gun violence.

We bid farewell to Aretha Franklin, John McCain, Kate Spade, Anthony Bourdain, and many other celebrated actors, artists, and leaders along the way, but also found some good news in the midst of devastating headlines, from an 11-year-old Drake fan who received a heart transplant after the hip-hop star visited her in the hospital to an elderly couple who got married 70 years after they met.

