This Rendition of 'Little Drummer Boy' Will Restore Your Faith in Christmas Music

Every year, Christmas music seems to make inroads into the zeitgeist a little earlier. But fortunately, its annual march to ubiquity comes with videos like this.

Pentatonix is an a capella group comprised of lead vocalists Scott Hoying, Kirstie Maldonado and Mitch Grassi, rounded out by vocal bass Avi Kaplan and beatboxer Kevin Olusola. The group won season 3 of NBC’s The Sing-Off despite having met less than 24 hours before their audition for the show.

Their cover of “Little Drummer Boy” starts with Olusola’s deft beatboxing before the group joins in with a wordless intro. Their arrangement tweaks the song’s traditional chord progression, giving it a unique flair that recalls some of their contemporary influences. (Pentatonix also covers “Dog Days Are Over” by Florence + the Machine, and performs a Daft Punk medley.) It’s enough to get us through another month of hearing this song.