Penélope Cruz: My Family Will Always Be a Priority

The Oscar winner admits that she focuses on finding a balance between work and home

It’s not even three months since she gave birth to her daughter, Luna, so Penélope Cruz knows all about the difficult balancing act that working moms struggle with.

I ve always been a very family person, since I was a little girl, that s the way I was raised, Cruz, 36, said during Saturday’s London press conference for her new movie The Counselor. So that will always be a priority. But I have to work, like everyone else, so I will find a way to balance.

The mom of two – who debuted her post-baby slim-down in a figure-hugging Temperly London gown earlier this week – wore a red-hot Nina Ricci suit as she promoted her new film, which also stars Brad Pitt, Cameron Diaz and Michael Fassbender.

Cruz’s husband, Javier Bardem, also has a role in the film, but the couple do not have any scenes together, “unfortunately,” Bardem said.

Director Sir Ridley Scott said that he and Pitt had been attempting to work together for years, ever since the father of six played a small role in Scott’s 1991 hit Thelma & Louise.

This is the first one that fit nicely within his schedule, he said.

Scott said it was his first-time working with an all-star cast and admitted that Diaz, who plays a sociopathic and malevolent girlfriend in the film, jumped at the opportunity.