Penélope Cruz Hit by Food Poisoning in Cannes

She misses the Nine trailer presentation but has since recovered

Even the biggest stars aren’t immune to getting hit by stomach bugs it seems. Penelope Cruz had to miss out on promoting her upcoming musical Nine in Cannes Monday, sidelined by “some sort of food poisoning.”

In France to premiere her movie Broken Embraces, which is directed by Pedro Almodévar, she was slated to join movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in presenting a trailer and a teaser for Nine, but fell ill.

Weinstein passed on the bad news to a select group of journalists: “Tomorrow night is her premiere for her movie. She is getting better and is seeing a doctor right now.”

He then introduced Academy Award winner Marion Cotillard, another star of the ensemble piece, which also sees appearances from Nicole Kidman, Kate Hudson, Judi Dench, Fergie, Daniel Day-Lewis and Sophia Loren.

“It was an amazing adventure, it was my dream to be in an American musical,” Cotillard said. “I really hope you are going to love what you are going to see.”

Weinstein added, “When you see [Cotillard] sing, when you see her dance, we bring back a tradition that we need to do more of.”

The trailer is already out in the U.S., and the movie will be released in theaters in November.