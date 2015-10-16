Spanish power couple Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem goofed off onstage with Bono and the band

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Ham It Up Onstage During a U2 Concert in Barcelona – See the Pics!

J-Law and Amy Schumer have some competition as Hollywood’s best concert-crashers.

During U2’s concert at Barcelona’s Palau Sant Jordi arena last week, Penélope Cruz and husband Javier Bardem hopped onstage and goofed around with Bono and the rest of the band for a few songs.

Cruz, 41, wore an all-black outfit with a platinum blonde wig and black bunny ears as she straddled Bono and danced across the stage. She posed for plenty of pictures and snapped a few of her own on her phone.

Bardem, 46, rocked a blue feather boa and glittery blue cowboy hat while dancing and play-flirting with Bono. The antics caused Cruz to act jokingly jealous, pretending to be angry with her husband and miming to the U2 frontman that she had her eyes on him.

