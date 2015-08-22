Gym, Tan, Zombies? Pauly D Makes a Special Appearance on the Set of Sam & Mattie's Teen Zombie Movie

Forget about GTL, these days Pauly D is more focused on fighting off the undead – and doing some good along the way.

Back in November, Sam Suchmann and Mattie Zufelt, two best friends with Down Syndrome, began their quest to make the most epic teen zombie movie, ever. After posting about their cinematic goal on Kickstarter, the pair raised over $60,000 and their story made national headlines.

At the time, the two aspiring filmmakers said that the former Jersey Shore star (and fellow Rhode Islander) would be their dream costar and the world-famous DJ said he would make a point to appear their flick.

“The second I heard that they wanted me to be in the movie I knew that I would do whatever I could to make it work,” Pauly told PEOPLE about the film.

He stayed true to his word last Monday when he visited the two former Special Olympics athletes on the set of Sam & Mattie’s Teen Zombie Movie in the trio’s home state.

“It was truly an honor to be asked to be a part of Sam and Mattie’s movie,” Pauly told PEOPLE. “I know they have been working on this dream for over three years now and to see it come to life was awesome. I was so impressed once I got to set, you could tell how much dedication they put into this movie.”

The group met up to film a party scene on a boat where Pauly played a DJ (naturally). During the scene, the three had to fend off a group of attacking zombies.

“Sam and Mattie are my boys now, they are such cool dudes,” he continued. “I deejayed the epic boat party and was able to kill off zombies with my boy Mattie, now known as DJ Mattie Z, to save his partner-in-crime Sam.”

Next up, Pauly will escape the undead to play for another epic party at Rehab in Las Vegas on Sunday.