Paul McCartney Joined Onstage by New England Patriots Star Rob Gronkowski at Boston's Fenway Park

Rob Gronkowski took to the stage at Boston’s Fenway Park on Sunday night to dance, play air guitar, and yes, twerk, with none other than Sir Paul McCartney and Grateful Dead founding member Bob Weir.

Weir had performed at the historic venue with Dead and Company (including John Mayer on guitar) just days earlier, but the crowd was thrilled to see him play alongside McCartney for the first time. However, the appearance of the New England Patriots’ tight end during their encore set sent the amped audience into a frenzy.

Wearing a white polo shirt, blue shorts and white sneakers, the 27-year-old athlete bounced around the stage and sang along to every word of the 1968 Beatles album cut “Helter Skelter.” When he started playing air guitar alongside McCartney – who was actually playing the guitar – the crowd went nuts, chanting “Gronk, Gronk, Gronk.”

Sir Paul even tweeted a photo of the cute moment, appropriately captioning it “Gronk N’ Roll.”

When the song ended, McCartney handed Gronkowski his microphone and let the popular footballer address his hometown crowd. “Thank you Paul, thank you Boston. The season’s right around the corner and we’re about to turn it up this year.”

Last night Paul shared the stage with Bob Weir and @RobGronkowski at Fenway Park as part of his #OneOnOne tour: https://t.co/BassxSy8c0 — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) July 18, 2016

Unfortunately for Patriots fans, this year kicks off with star quarterback Tom Brady serving a four-game suspension related to the NFL’s “Deflategate” investigation.

In an interview with PEOPLE earlier this month, Gronkowski didn t hold back when asked about “Deflategate,” and threw his support behind Brady.

“It’s kind of stupid and it’s gone on way too long,” he says. “I’m on Brady’s side 100 percent, but it’s so out of my hands that I just need to be there for Tom whenever I can.”