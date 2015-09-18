Beautiful Vintage Photos of George Harrison, Eric Clapton and More by Pattie Boyd and Henry Diltz

Diltz was heavily involved in the Laurel Canyon folk music scene of the 1960s
Ringo Starr wasn’t the only person in the Beatles family with an abiding interest in photography.
George Harrison’s wife Pattie Boyd was something of a shutterbug herself, and selections of her photography – along with photos from famous rock photographer Henry Diltz – are part of a new exhibit from Morrison Hotel Gallery.
Boyd and Diltz have been doing a tour behind the exhibition – titled “Behind the Lens” – and it’s been a huge success. The L.A. stop sold out, and Peter Frampton and Gilian Welch were seen at the Nashville date on the tour.
Monday, the pair are rolling into City Winery’s New York location.
Diltz (also a musician and a founding member of the Modern Folk Quartet) took his best-known photographs are of the scene surrounding Laurel Canyon in Hollywood Hills, California, a neighborhood that became a gathering point for folk-minded musicians in the 1960s, including Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Joni Mitchell and many others.
Boyd’s photographs prominently feature Harrison, as well as Eric Clapton, who famously wrote Derek and the Dominoes’ Layla about Boyd.
Boyd equally famously left Harrison for Clapton by 1979, and the pair were married for 10 years. Boyd claims that Harrison’s “Something” and Clapton’s “Bell Bottom Blues” and “Wonderful Tonight” were written about her.
Find out more about the exhibition and the pair’s photography at Morrison Hotel Gallery’s site here. Tickets are still on sale for the next stop on Boyd and Diltz’s tour, which is at Fall River, Massachusetts’ Narrows Center on the 23rd.