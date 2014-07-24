MIT Robot Crushes, Kills, Destroys ... in Connect Four (VIDEO)

On June 29, 2014, Connect Four-bot became self-aware.

We don’t actually know if that’s true, but this robot, built by Patrick McCabe at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology exclusively for the purpose of playing Connect Four, seems like it knows what it’s doing – maybe a little too much.

McCabe’s creation, which he’s documented in extensive detail on his personal website plays a mean game. And that can be interpreted in both senses of the word: The robot is a formidable opponent, and also a sadistic one: McCabe points out in the video that at one point, the robot’s got a guaranteed win in one column, and elects to make a different move – almost as if it’s toying with him.

Pretty sneaky, Connect Four-bot.

RELATED: See a dinosaur throw out the first pitch at a major league baseball game

[IMAGE” “” “” “0” ]