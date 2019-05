The country star may have been a little humble about being crowned the 2017 SMA at first — he told PEOPLE that his initial reaction was “that y’all must be running out of people” — but by the end of his reign, he’d fully embraced his sexy status, and wasn’t quite ready to give it up.

“Can I be honest? I feel like when I gave up my crown, sexy ended,” The Voice coach told Entertainment Tonight in November 2018. “It just ended in the world. So until I get it back, it doesn’t exist anymore.”

Regarding the latest pick, Idris Elba, Shelton said he couldn’t quite see the appeal. “I’m sure this new guy is a nice guy,” he joked to the outlet. “He’s a great guy. I mean, I don’t see it myself. I’m really the only person I’ve ever seen it with.”

That doesn’t mean he’s above poking fun at his appearance, though! While promoting his film UglyDolls, he said he related to the movie’s message of loving yourself no matter what: “I am proof that you can be odd-looking and still be accepted, and make the most out of it. … Look at this chin, this chin and this chin, and then tell yourself I was the Sexiest Man Alive.”