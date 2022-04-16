Passover 2022: How Stars Are Celebrating

From seders to celebrations, how stars are marking the Jewish holiday

By People Staff and Shafiq Najib April 16, 2022 03:11 PM

1 of 8

Mayim Bialik

The Big Bang Theory star will be "off the grid" for part of the Passover celebration for religious purposes. 

"I will be back on the grid Monday," she wrote on Instagram. "Wishing you all a good weekend, a good Shabbat, a gut yontif and also a good Easter for those of you celebrating that spring festival! חג פסח קשר ושמח."

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Elizabeth Banks

"Happy Passover! #pesach #easter weekend #spring," the Hunger Games actress wished her 3.4 million followers on Instagram on Friday. 
 

3 of 8

Josh Gad

Josh Gad celebrated Passover with his childhood best friend Seth Gabel on Friday, writing, "Doing Jewish things together since 1984. Happy #Passover."

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 8

Douglas Emhoff

Credit: twitter

The second gentleman and his wife Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated Passover on Friday by "holding a Seder at the Vice President's Residence" for their hardworking staffers.

"Whether you're celebrating with your family, your work family, or the family you have chosen, we wish you all a Happy Passover!" Emhoff tweeted

 

Advertisement

5 of 8

Idina Menzel

Credit: twitter

Idina Menzel hosted "Recipe for Change" on YouTube in honor of the Passover celebration to have a dinner and discussion with other celebrities about their Jewish heritage and identity. 

"Conversations like these," the Uncut Gems star wrote via her Twitter account. 

6 of 8

Tiffany Haddish

Credit: Tiffany Haddish/instagram

The comedian shared via her Instagram Story a clip of her singing songs from her Seder as she celebrated the religious event on Friday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 8

Bette Midler

Credit: twitter

The Hocus Pocus star posted a video on her Twitter, playing the character of Elijah the prophet to celebrate Passover as she sent best wishes to her followers.

"Be kind, be good to each other, mostly be good to each other," she concluded the clip. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 8

Heather Dubrow

Credit: heather dubrow/instagram

The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a sweet photo of her family via an Instagram Story in honor of the Passover celebration. 

"Happy PASSOVER!!!!" she simply wrote in the caption. 

Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next