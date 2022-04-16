Passover 2022: How Stars Are Celebrating
From seders to celebrations, how stars are marking the Jewish holiday
Mayim Bialik
The Big Bang Theory star will be "off the grid" for part of the Passover celebration for religious purposes.
"I will be back on the grid Monday," she wrote on Instagram. "Wishing you all a good weekend, a good Shabbat, a gut yontif and also a good Easter for those of you celebrating that spring festival! חג פסח קשר ושמח."
Elizabeth Banks
Josh Gad
Josh Gad celebrated Passover with his childhood best friend Seth Gabel on Friday, writing, "Doing Jewish things together since 1984. Happy #Passover."
Douglas Emhoff
The second gentleman and his wife Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated Passover on Friday by "holding a Seder at the Vice President's Residence" for their hardworking staffers.
"Whether you're celebrating with your family, your work family, or the family you have chosen, we wish you all a Happy Passover!" Emhoff tweeted.
Idina Menzel
Idina Menzel hosted "Recipe for Change" on YouTube in honor of the Passover celebration to have a dinner and discussion with other celebrities about their Jewish heritage and identity.
"Conversations like these," the Uncut Gems star wrote via her Twitter account.
Tiffany Haddish
The comedian shared via her Instagram Story a clip of her singing songs from her Seder as she celebrated the religious event on Friday.
Bette Midler
The Hocus Pocus star posted a video on her Twitter, playing the character of Elijah the prophet to celebrate Passover as she sent best wishes to her followers.
"Be kind, be good to each other, mostly be good to each other," she concluded the clip.
Heather Dubrow
The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a sweet photo of her family via an Instagram Story in honor of the Passover celebration.
"Happy PASSOVER!!!!" she simply wrote in the caption.