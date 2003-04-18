PASSAGES: Vandross Suffers a Stroke

SUFFERED: Grammy-winner Luther Vandross, who turns 52 on Easter Sunday, is recovering from a stroke, but it wasn’t clear whether the R&B singer’s motor skills have been impaired, his spokeswoman tells AP. The musician suffered the stroke Wednesday, according to a statement from his business manager, Carmen Romano. “Family and friends are hopeful for a speedy recovery,” the statement said. No further details about his condition were revealed.

JOINED: Bernie Mac is joining the Milwaukee Brewers for the feature film “Mr. 3,000,” which starts filming at Miller Park and other Milwaukee locations in July, the Greater Milwaukee Convention and Visitors Bureau tells the Associated Press. The comic actor is set to play a fictitious team player who retires with 3,000 career hits, only to find that the statistics were wrong and he’s three hits short of the milestone.

DONATED: UN goodwill ambassador Angelina Jolie, 27, is donating $10,000 to help a children’s hospital in northern Sri Lanka, reports AP. The “Girl, Interrupted” Oscar winner says she’s making the donation to help rebuild the pediatric ward in a hospital in Jaffna, an area that was the center of a two decades-long civil war.