PASSAGES: Charlie Sheen to Be a Groom

ENGAGED: “Spin City” star and notorious bachelor Charlie Sheen, 36, and actress Denise Richards (“Wild Things”), 30, are to be married, their publicists confirmed to TV’s “Entertainment Tonight.” No wedding date has been set. Sheen, who was named in Hollywood Madam Heidi Fleiss’s client book, was married once before, to Donna Peele (1995-96). He has a daughter with Paula Profit, and was once engaged to actress Kelly Preston, whom he reportedly accidentally shot in the arm. (She soon called off the engagement and later married John Travolta.) This will be Richards’s first marriage . . . SENTENCED: Former “Baywatch” star Yasmine Bleeth, 33, was ordered on Wednesday in Michigan to serve two years probation on a cocaine-possession charge. She must submit to regular drug tests, serve 100 hours of community service and pay court costs, a spokesman for the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office told the Associated Press. The star was arrested last Sept. 12, after patrol officers found what they suspected was cocaine in her purse during their investigation of a car accident . . . DIED: Drummer JON LEE, 33, from the Welsh rock band Feeder was found dead in his Florida home after apparently committing suicide, a British-based spokesman for the band told Reuters. Lee was a founding member of the band, whose third album, “Echo Park,” was released last year. IGOR CASSINI, 87, a gossip columnist once known as Cholly Knickerbocker (the column gave Liz Smith her start) and the younger brother of Jacqueline Kennedy’s fashion designer, Oleg Cassini, died Saturday of natural causes at his Manhattan home.