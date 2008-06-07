Paris Hilton (Shock!) Parties – Dashing Pregnancy Rumors

With boyfriend Benji Madden nearby, the heiress films her new reality show in Vegas

With one swig of pink champagne at dinner Friday, Paris Hilton quickly put an end to any lingering pregnancy rumors that have been heating up the Web.

The heiress imbibed and dined with her “BFFs” while filming her new MTV reality show, Paris Hilton’s My New BFF, at Tao Las Vegas.

Still, even surrounded by girls vying for her attention, Hilton had one guy on her mind. Wearing a form-fitting, vintage black dress (with a belt wrapped firmly around her stomach), Hilton told PEOPLE that her boyfriend of nearly four months, Benji Madden, is her “best boyfriend”.

Madden, who was on hand wearing black shades, stood back most of the night, along with sister Nicky Hilton and boyfriend David Katzenberg, as his girl took the spotlight.

Following dinner, Hilton and the girls headed to Tao nightclub where the star of the show was greeted with her song “Stars Are Blind.” For the next two hours Hilton smoked cigarettes and danced with the seven remaining contestants on the club’s catwalk, all while cameras rolled.

And the partying wasn’t done after Tao, with the group heading to the exclusive Mirage villas for an afterparty where they were entertained by Las Vegas showman and Paris friend Jeff Beacher.

At the party, Hilton did more to confirm her non-pregnancy by gulping Grey Goose and Patron Silver tequila before she and Madden headed back to their suite at The Venetian.

“She’s clearly not pregnant,” said a guest at the afterparty.