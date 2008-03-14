"We're really happy ... I feel very safe and very secure," Hilton says

Paris Hilton: She and Benji Madden Are the Real Deal

Paris Hilton likes a good prank, but her relationship with Good Charlotte’s Benji Madden is “no hoax.”

When it comes to her new and seemingly intense romance with Madden, Hilton, who took joy pulling a recent stunt with a faux shaman for Ashton Kutcher‘s new E! show Pop Fiction, says it s totally real. “We’re really happy … I feel very safe and very secure,” Hilton told Ryan Seacrest during his KIIS-FM radio show Friday.

As for the prank show, she added, “It shows how you can’t really believe what you see.”

Hilton also revealed the origin of the couple’s matching initial jewelry, telling Seacrest the baubles were “a very special present I got.”