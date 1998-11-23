Paging Judge Judy

There must be something in the stars (astrologically speaking), because a lot of stars (celebrity-style) had their domestic woes settled legally over the weekend. In Franklin, Tenn., Arch B. Kelley III — the ex-husband of singer Wynonna Judd) — was sentenced to 50 days in jail for violating a June divorce agreement (that banned his discussing their private life) by talking to reporters . . . in Los Angeles, a judge threw out a $1-million palimony suit filed against celebrity lawyer Johnnie Cochran Jr. by Patricia Ann Cochran, with whom he had a relationship for 20 years, ruling she waited too long to bring it . . . in Bozeman, Mont., a trial on the claim to newsman Charles Kuralt’s Montana fishing retreat by his longtime secret companion Patricia Shannon was postponed because of the death of Kuralt’s widow, Suzanna Baird Kuralt . . . and in Smyrna, Ga., former House speaker Newt Gingrich worked out a (confidential) divorce agreement with Marianne, his wife of 18 years, avoiding a potentially embarrassing public airing of his affair with a 33-year-old congressional aide, Callista Bisek.

With additional reporting by Donna Freydkin.