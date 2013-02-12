Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Share 'Romantic' Grammys Moment

It was grandparents’ night out for Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne on Sunday.

The couple – who are otherwise known as "Nana and Grandad" to grandchild Pearl Clementine – enjoyed date night at Universal Music Group’s official Grammy viewing party at the home of chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge.

Sharon, in black slacks, a silver gray, white collared shirt and a black coat with leopard detailing on the collar accompanied Ozzy – who wore his signature all black and a chain of gold crosses around his neck. The two enjoyed dinner from the buffet that included a sushi bar, prime rib, seafood paella and decadent macaroni and cheese.

Holding hands as they navigated their way through the party, Sharon and Ozzy caught up with old friends like Rick Rubin, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field.