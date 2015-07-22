Fitness Motivator Ignites Stir Calling Overweight People 'Repulsive' and 'Disgusting'

Sounds like someone on the Internet is not excited about the body positive movement.

Army veteran and fitness motivator John Burk posted a 5-minute rant on his Facebook page about his frustration with the “laziness” of overweight individuals.

“When I sit there and look at somebody that is overweight, no, I find that utterly repulsive and disgusting. Why? Because it shows a lack of self-discipline,” he says in the video.

Alluding to recent campaigns promoting respect and appreciation for plus-size figures, Burk declares, “I will attack society’s bulls— view of saying, ‘We should accept everybody for who they are.'”

“To the overweight people: No, I’m not going to accept you for who you are with that bulls— excuse of ‘You should love me because I’m beautiful.’ Your personality might be beautiful, but your body is not. It is not okay to be overweight,” the Texas native adds.

Burk, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, does concede that there are some situations in which a medical condition, such as a thyroid problem, can prevent someone from losing weight.

The infantry drill sergeant gets most irate when discussing the issue with the parents of overweight children, saying they should make an effort to prepare healthy meals. “That’s what’s called being a parent, that’s what’s called looking out for them and being responsible,” Burk says, “but instead you got to feed them s—, garbage after garbage after garbage.”

Burke warns parents that heavier kids being bullied is “just how life is” and that enabling their weight problems is “putting your children at risk for low self-confidence.”

He goes on to deride “bulls— fast-food companies” that offer misleading meals claiming to be “fat-free” to their patrons.

Burk’s Facebook video has over 3 million views and many more across duplicate postings on YouTube and other platforms. While many commenters thank him for giving them the motivation they desperately need, others point out that his unempathetic speech ignores crucial weight-influencing factors and could potentially make them worse.

“While I agree with what you’re saying for the most part if you want to motivate fat people to make a change I think a more positive approach would work better. Guilt and shame only make people with an eating disorder, or depression (for example), make that person feel worse, not motivated. You have to look at the reason behind why people overeat,” said commenter Laura Jacobson.

Despite his angry Facebook rant, Burk says, “I stay away from negativity and all those with that type of attitude.”

“My goal,” he writes in a post, “is to ignite a fire that sweeps across the world that causes people to look up and realize that happiness and greatness is only a mindset away.”

Burk’s controversial approach definitely ignited something.