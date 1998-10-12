Oscar's Other Gift

It’s not just a shiny gold statuette that Oscar winners get to take home, it’s a goody bag. Presenters on Sunday night will get them, too. As for what’s inside, USA Today reveals that the booty bag — a maple basket, actually — will include an autographed Joe DiMaggio baseball, an eGo portable MP3 player, a pashmina wrap from designer Pamela Dennis, Bally loafers, a TAG Heuer 2000 Chronograph watch, a lifetime AOL VIP subscription, a Sports Club/LA bi-coastal membership (not to mention candy, booze, clothing, jewelry and cosmetics). The 25 top acting and directing nominees, meanwhile, have already collected their special gift from the Academy: a mini Motorola V cell phone, perfect for calling their agents.